Movie Quotes: Daily Life with Hollywood Flair

Do you use famous movie quotes in your everyday life like I do?

I mentioned this morning that "Caddyshack" is the most quoted golf movie of all time. "Wang! It's a parking lot!" Or "Well... we're waiting!"

A couple of my favorite quotes are from movies that my daughter hadn't seen. So I had to sit her down and watch the movies together, so she'd know what I'm talking about.

She doesn't laugh any harder now that she's seen the movies, but it makes me feel better.

Any time I beat her at any sort of contest or game, she'll tell me that it was luck. "You think it was luck? Let's do it again." Tom Cruise, "Days of Thunder." Yeah, she's not impressed either.

She is starting to like my quote from "The Princess Bride": "My name is Inigo Montoya. Prepare to die." Great movie if you haven't seen it. I also like when the same character says, "You keep using that word. I don't think it means what you think it means."

Another Tom Cruise gem, this one from "Top Gun": "I feel the need. The need for speed."

Jim Carrey's classic line from "Dumb and Dumber" gets used quite a bit: "So, you're saying there's a chance."

Samuel L. Jackson's "Hold on to your butts" from "Jurassic Park" gets used a lot.

And from my favorite movie, "Smokey and the Bandit": "Hey Bandit, why are we doing this? They say that it ain't never been done." And the Bandit replies, "That's the reason, son." Southern movie humor at its finest.