Beyond Floor 23: My Most Memorable Views

We have a lot of guests that visit our studio, and it never fails that they always comment on the view. We are 23 floors up and have a pretty good view of the city—airplanes coming and going, nice sunrises, etc. This is not the best view, though, that I have ever experienced.

Think of all the picturesque visions you have in your head and try to remember the one that stands out. I remember the first time I was up on top of Beartooth Pass. That is a view that can't be matched anywhere locally. A few years ago, I had an ocean suite right on the beach in Akumal. It was fantastic to wake up and see the calm ocean and watch the sun come up with its reflection on the water. The best views are the ones that, if you close your eyes, you can see it again because it left a lasting impression.

Every day, I can see the beautiful beach at Siesta Key, Florida. One of my favorites is the beautiful green valley in the Snowy Mountains, right before you get to Lewistown. How about the first time you saw the mighty Columbia River coming out of the hills in Washington? We're blessed, living where we live, to have so many great views that people in other parts of the country don't have. They all have taller buildings, but we have taller mountains and gorgeous lakes and streams.

So, I guess we have a pretty good view from this building, but it's nowhere in the top 10. See ya tomorrow at 5!