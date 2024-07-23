Pill-Popping Nation: Are We Over-Medicating Ourselves?

Folks, we are one drugged-up society. There are so many people on so many medications now; it's alarming. Swallowing a handful of pills is becoming a daily ritual for most people. Some of these drugs can really harm you if you take them for years and may be causing the problems that you went to see your doctor for and then got another medication for.

Thirteen percent of people in this country are now taking at least five medications every day. For people over the age of 65, that number jumps to 42%, according to Dr. Elizabeth Bayliss. She said one pill can lead to a bad side effect from another. Some drugs interact badly with others. America is on a medication overload. She said that prescription problems will lead to 4.6 million hospital visits this decade.

Folks, if your prescriptions are getting out of hand, you need to ask for a deprescribing process. Your doctor may have no idea what another doctor you are seeing is prescribing. A pharmacist can also offer some advice and warn you about all the dangers by reviewing your list of pills. Common side effects like insomnia, swelling, stomach problems, etc., could be coming from these pills that you're popping. Be honest with your doctor too, and let them know about all the over-the-counter stuff you are taking. Everything from vitamins to CBD gummies could be involved as well. One woman was 77 years old and taking 32 pills a day. With help, she's down now to 17. Yes, down to 17. That would kill me, but I'm a sensitive guy...

See ya tomorrow at 5.