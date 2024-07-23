Canada Bound: Adding Our Neighbors to the Travel List

Do you and your family ever go to Canada? I don't think anybody around here does, because if they ever did, I'd see pictures of their trips on Facebook.

I've seen dozens of posts about people's trips to Glacier National Park this year, but nothing about Canada.

Growing up in Great Falls, we went to Canada a couple of times. I remember some massive botanical garden, the first high dive that I ever jumped off of, and long, long hours in the back of my dad's Plymouth.

I looked it up. If you hit Interstate 15 and head north, the Sweetgrass-Coutts Border Crossing is only 544 miles away.

I'd like to see what the other side of Glacier Park looks like, along with all of the other must-see touristy things they offer.

Most of their traffic rules are like ours: drive on the right side of the road, slow down for pedestrians, and keep your driver's license on you all the time.

I couldn't tell if their hands-free cell phone policy was for when you're in a town or if it's hands-free all the time.

They have rather strict rules about having firearms in your vehicles, and when those rules aren't followed, the penalties can be quite severe.

One rule I am sure about is NO radar detectors can be used in Canada, which leads me to believe that the RCMP must have some radar detector detectors (which makes me crack up when I say it).

So, now Canada is on my travel list when I get my RV.