Montana has over twenty natural hot springs that are open to the public. A handful of these are natural pools with no commercial development - essentially hot pools of water next to a stream. Most of the other hot springs across the Treasure State are developed, with cement pools, changing rooms, lockers, and perhaps food and lodging.

Which is better: Chico or White Sulphur?

A question was posed on social media recently about which hot spring is better... Chico Hot Springs or Spa Hot Springs in White Sulfur Springs. Both are located a little over two hours from Billings, both have lodging options, and both have their pros and cons. Let's take a look at some of the differences.

Check out the interactive map from HotSpringsLocator.com above for places to check out across Montana.

Chico Hot Springs - 162 Chico Road, Pray, MT.

Pros:

Fans enjoy the convenience of the poolside bar (technically not "swim up", but the next best thing).

Chico is known for a slightly more party-vibe, especially on the weekends.

The on-site restaurant has great food, with 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews on TripAdvisor.

The resort offers a variety of accommodations, from cabins to traditional rooms.

It has a gorgeous setting in the Paradise Valley.

No sulfur smell.

Cons:

The party atmosphere on the weekend can be offputting for some.

35 of the rooms in the historic main lodge do not have private bathrooms.

Guests mentioned high prices for food and beverages, particularly since new owners acquired the resort.

No other bars or restaurants within walking distance.

Rates start at $185/night for a Saturday night in late April.

Spa Hot Spring Motel - 202 W Main Street, White Sulpher Springs, MT

Pros:

A Montana family-owned and operated business.

Hotter water temperature.

More pools than Chico.

Several bars and restaurants are within easy walking distance.

Outdoor recreation abounds in the nearby Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Cons:

No on-site restaurant or bar.

Sulpher smell.

Not as fancy as Chico.

Rates start at $135/night for a Saturday night in late April.

