Chico vs. White Sulphur Springs: Which is a Better Montana Getaway?
Montana has over twenty natural hot springs that are open to the public. A handful of these are natural pools with no commercial development - essentially hot pools of water next to a stream. Most of the other hot springs across the Treasure State are developed, with cement pools, changing rooms, lockers, and perhaps food and lodging.
Which is better: Chico or White Sulphur?
A question was posed on social media recently about which hot spring is better... Chico Hot Springs or Spa Hot Springs in White Sulfur Springs. Both are located a little over two hours from Billings, both have lodging options, and both have their pros and cons. Let's take a look at some of the differences.
Chico Hot Springs - 162 Chico Road, Pray, MT.
Pros:
- Fans enjoy the convenience of the poolside bar (technically not "swim up", but the next best thing).
- Chico is known for a slightly more party-vibe, especially on the weekends.
- The on-site restaurant has great food, with 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews on TripAdvisor.
- The resort offers a variety of accommodations, from cabins to traditional rooms.
- It has a gorgeous setting in the Paradise Valley.
- No sulfur smell.
Cons:
- The party atmosphere on the weekend can be offputting for some.
- 35 of the rooms in the historic main lodge do not have private bathrooms.
- Guests mentioned high prices for food and beverages, particularly since new owners acquired the resort.
- No other bars or restaurants within walking distance.
Rates start at $185/night for a Saturday night in late April.
Spa Hot Spring Motel - 202 W Main Street, White Sulpher Springs, MT
Pros:
- A Montana family-owned and operated business.
- Hotter water temperature.
- More pools than Chico.
- Several bars and restaurants are within easy walking distance.
- Outdoor recreation abounds in the nearby Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Cons:
- No on-site restaurant or bar.
- Sulpher smell.
- Not as fancy as Chico.
Rates start at $135/night for a Saturday night in late April.
