Hold the Phone! Why Radio Contests Still Rock

It was great to hear the excitement from a few of our PBR ticket winners last week. One thing that hasn't changed in our business is that people like to win things, and radio is still the easiest place to win things. Granted, we also have contests on the app and online. But for the Flakes, we like to go old school and still use the phone some.

For years (starting back in 1988), we took caller 10 to win prizes. And occasionally took caller 103 (102.9, get it?) for the more outstanding prizes like George Strait tickets. Yes, we were working here the last time George played the Metra.

Back when the station was just getting started, we gave away a couple of cars. And cash. Lots of cash. Cash is still people's favorite prize. (Cat Country wants to put a grand in your hand!)

One of the things that I think people my age liked about winning the PBR tickets from us was not having to navigate the online process with Metra Park.

I'm the same way. I've got tickets for Sheryl Crow and Pink in Missoula later this summer. Nowadays when you buy tickets, you get an email that you show at the door. Not me, I've got actual paper tickets for this one.

First, I'm more comfortable with paper. And second, this way I'll still have the ticket stubs for my collection after the show is over.

Coming soon, maybe you can be the twenty-ninth couple to win a fabulous Flakes trip to Mexico. It's the last great giveaway on local radio. Preceded by the greatest party.