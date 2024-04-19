Friday Fragments: Circuses and Kissing Cousins

Montana made the national news with the runaway elephant in Butte this week. She is part of the Jordan World Circus that's coming to Billings. The shows are at Metra from the 25th to the 28th. And you might want to catch this one. I don't think that we're going to be seeing elephants in circuses soon.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark will NOT be underpaid. She'll make her money with endorsements. She's currently in negotiations with Nike on an 8-figure deal that will reportedly include her own shoe.

A bill making it illegal to marry your cousin passed in Tennessee this week. But it wasn't unanimous. (redneck music starts here)

Tanya Tucker is coming to Alberta Bair Theatre on July 9th. And we'll have another concert announcement, along with "Win 'em before you can buy 'em" tickets on Monday morning.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver's Back Home Again album.

Those security cameras set up at a couple of Albertsons parking lots talk. They'll let you know that you are trespassing if you're in those parking lots after closing time.

2 Tickets for Garth in Vegas, up close, $1,274 plus a service charge of $512.95 (x2) and a $7.50 delivery fee. Total is $3,581.40. Who would pay that much?

The Ford Bronco owned by Al Cowlings and driven by him while his buddy OJ Simpson cowered in the back is for sale. They're asking $1,500,00.00.

And a huge shout out to Alex Clark. He's raising money in an attempt to pay off all the school lunch debt in school district two. We have a little experience feeding folks in Billings and salute the work he's doing.

Have a great weekend!

Back Monday at 5.