‘Chunk of Love’ Labrador Mix is Waiting to Be Adopted in Billings

This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we feature a 4-year old female Lab mix named Maisy. She's waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Maisy:

This chunk of love is looking for a calm home - where she can lounge on the couch with her person, and go for a walks from time to time to work on her figure! Maisy has potential to do well with male dogs that are more her size, but can be picky of other female dogs/small dogs. She is very fixated on kitties, so a cat free home is in her best interest. She’s very smart and wants nothing more than to be right next to her person, being the best little shadow!

How do I adopt a dog from YVAS?

To get more details about the adoption process, or to set up a meeting with Maysie, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Noses, Loki and Hendrix the Cocker Spaniel mix brothers, have found their forever home.

