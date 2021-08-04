Chunky Black Labrador Mix is Looking for Her Person in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a sweet girl named Maisy. She's 4 years old and waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 4-year old Maisy:

Maisy is the sweetest girl who would love to chill next to you on the couch. She can a bit picky about sharing with other furry friends, so moving forward, she would likely do best as the only pet in a home. Her previous owners also reported that she is potty-trained. She enjoys going for car rides, playing with toys, and eating treats (in fact, she enjoys treats a bit too much and is a tad chunky!). Maisy is very friendly and affectionate towards people! While we are unsure if she’s ever lived with children before, but we believe she would likely be a good family dog.

To get more information about adopting Maisy, or to set up a meeting at YVAS, CLICK HERE

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Casper the 4-month old Heeler mix was adopted!

Credit: YVAS

.