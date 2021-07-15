Cocker Spaniel Mix Brothers Looking for Home in Billings

Our featured Wet Noses this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, are 4-year old brothers who are Cocker Spaniel mix dogs. Because they are bonded, Loki and Hendrix need to be adopted together, and are available now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Loki and Hendrix:

Loki and his brother Hendrix have had a rough start to their lives- they spent almost 100% of their time in a kennel without much human interaction. They were adopted by some wonderful folks who helped them gain weight and learn how to be dogs! Now they find themselves in search of a new home again. They’re smart, spunky, happy-go-lucky and full of zazz. Loki and Hendrix enjoy being around kids and meeting all sorts of new people.

CLICK HERE to find our more about adopting these two loveable dogs.

UPDATE: Our last two featured Wet Noses, Monty and Matey have been adopted. We've got a 100 percent adoption rate for pets featured on Wet Nose Wednesday.

Credit: YVAS

YVAS will be hosting their Crates for Critters Tent Sale on Friday (7/16) at the shelter on Monad Road. Sale will have "airport crates, wire crates, aquariums, cages for small animals, slow feeder bowls, stylish dog jackets, and more" from 9am to 1pm.

