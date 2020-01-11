Did you get the surprise of your life and get engaged over the Holiday? Did he pop the question with a beautiful diamond? Have you ever wondered what the shape of your diamond says about you? I pondered this the other day as I was thinking that my 21st wedding anniversary is coming up next month. According to Genesis Diamonds, The personality of the future bride is reflected through her engagement ring. For example, if your diamond is oval-shaped, you like traditions, if it's princess cut, you are most likely a little flashy and feel like a princess. If your diamond is round brilliant (that is what mine is) you are generally easy-going and go with the flow. No matter what shape the diamond is in your engagement ring, congratulations on the big step and best wishes for a beautiful wedding and marriage.