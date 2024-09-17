Chain Link or Vinyl: The Great Fence Debate

On today's version of petty things that bug me, I give you vinyl privacy fencing. I don't care for it. If you have to have a fence, I prefer one that I can see through. I'm a wide-open spaces kind of guy. I don't have any fencing on my property because I don't have any dogs to keep in (although I occasionally still find myself picking up dog poop).

All of my neighbors but one have chain link. This allows you to get off your mower and pet your neighbor's dog, who loves you even though he lives at somebody else's house.

One of my neighbors does have privacy fencing, but they have little kids, and in today's world, I think that's a good idea.

That last windstorm took out a bunch of privacy fence panels by Skyview High School.

And that vinyl stuff doesn't stand up to hail very well. Plus, it's expensive to repair.

When I drive through some of these subdivisions where the vinyl privacy fence is one of the covenants, it looks too "Orwellian" for me.

But, of course, it's your house, so it's your choice.

All that being said, my house is twenty years old and overdue for some upgrades, like colors, flooring, and paint.

The best way to do that is to move everything out of the house and have the different trades come to do their thing at once so it gets wrapped up, and I'm set for another 20 years.