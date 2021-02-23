Do You Have a Will?

"Lost and alone on some forgotten highway, traveled by many, remembered by few. Looking for something that I can believe in. Looking for something I'd like to do with my life." Sweet Surrender by John Denver.

And if you come to my funeral, you'll hear this song. I have told the friends in my "circle" and they have assured me that they will make sure it gets played.

I remember when I heard the song for the first time and it has resonated with me every since. It was used in a Disney movie starring Patrick Wayne called "The Bears And I." For some odd reason, I remember seeing the movie at the old Fox Theatre that used to be in the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

Do you have your music picked out for your funeral? Have you got a will? Why not?

Wills are important for everyone to have. They make sure that the stuff that you want to go certain people actually gets to them, and the state doesn't get it all. Also, it keeps things out of a court room and having some judge who you've never met deciding on who gets what.

Get our free mobile app

In my will I've made provisions for my golfing buddies for one last "Boy's Golf Weekend," sponsored by me.

Some family will be richly rewarded for being closer to me than others. Some friends will get specific firearms. Nobody seems to want my old car. Lastly, and this is important, I have selected someone as executor of my will who won't be bullied or intimidated. He will make sure that those I felt deserved things got them. And also the ones who don't won't get anything.

Don't get me wrong. I plan on being around for many years to come. But I like to know that everything is covered.

One last request. Somebody, please ASK Sheryl Crow to do a song for me.

"Soak Up The Sun." Please.

LOOK: 14 Places to Visit With Direct Flights From Billings While people in Montana may find it hard to travel anywhere from Billings because it usually requires flights with multiples stops, we found great opportunities just in the cities where Billings flies direct.