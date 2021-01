What is the saying? Starve a cold, feed a fever? Or is it the other way around?

Either way, I'm not so much liking life right now.

I started sneezing and feeling stuffy last night around 5:30pm and by 9pm I was toast.

I am slamming down Vitamin C and Theraflu and Halls(with triple soothing action)

How do you really care for a cold?

Plenty of sleep and fluids?

Hot whisky (that's what my dad would say)

Or do we just suffer and let it runs it course?