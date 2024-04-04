Allergies Are The Worst. What Can Montanans Do?

Spring is getting ready to do its thing- sunshine, tulips, green grass, there are so many bonuses. Unfortunately, as lovely as the warmth may feel, it also means that allergy season will be in full swing.

Surprising Realizations

I didn't realize I had allergies until I was about 27 years old. For entirely too long, I assumed I was getting a cold every six months, like clockwork. Not the case, it seems, I've been blessed with allergies (thanks, Dad).

We can be allergic to any number of things, some of which are seasonal, others are permanent fixtures in our lives. The most common allergens we will find in Montana are trees, weeds, grass, pet dander, mold, and dust. Of course, there are more life-threatening allergies like peanuts and bees, but we're focusing on the annoying allergies.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Symptoms For Which To Watch

Not sure if you have allergies? Keep an eye out for these symptoms: runny nose, coughing, congestion, sneezing, headaches, scratchy throat, itchy eyes, watery eyes, and hives.

Not to brag, but I get all but the hives (usually...did have hives last spring-ugh). If you notice yourself regularly exhibiting any of these symptoms, it would be a great idea to go to your doctor for an allergy test or try to find a quality at-home test.

Montana Allergy Relief

There are a multitude of allergy remedies out there and it can take time to figure out which method (or combination of methods) works for you.

There are several non-medical options you can try before jumping into some sort of medication. A lot of people swear by local honey, but be aware that the honey needs to be extremely local. From what I've heard, just getting Montana honey is not enough, it has to be from your exact area. You can also try keeping your windows closed at the height of allergy season, washing your clothes and body regularly, and avoiding the outdoors when the pollen count is high. You should also keep your house and yard clean and free of weeds or other sources of pollen.

If none of these options work, there are many over-the-counter medications that you can try. They range from nasal sprays to pills, generic to name brand. The options are almost limitless.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

If all else fails, there are also prescription medications and shots that your doctor can provide.

From Personal Experience

I have tried everything short of the allergy shot that doctors provide and the only thing that has ever worked for me is the Tylenol Sinus relief line or the generic versions of it. Anything else either doesn’t work at all, makes me insanely drowsy, or both. Everybody is different and we all respond differently to medications. As much as it sucks, trial and error is the only method of finding out what is right for you.

8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies Everyone associated sneezing and watery eyes with allergies, but there are actually many complications you could experience thanks to pollen. Dr. Brian Lum from the Functional Healthcare Institute explains that your stomach ache, panic attack or even toe fungus could all be a result of seasonal allergies Gallery Credit: Boris