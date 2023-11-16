Don’t Miss Out On Giving Back To Billings This Week

Some things have changed.

Flakesgiving is mostly the same year in and year out, but better than past years.

Five years ago, when we started it, meals were about 15 bucks for the entire meal and we got a lot of 15-dollar checks. As the cost has risen and people have embraced this event, we get a lot of $100.00 & $200.00 checks now. We also get some that are quite large and given by people who don't want to be on the radio. They just want to contribute to a good cause.

People we appreciate.

Some "regulars" have been showing up and helping us for more than twenty years. It's nice to have help with experience because they can often answer questions when neither Paul nor I are around. I won't list names because I can't remember them all.

One I do remember is a lady who was a teacher of mine back in Great Falls. Mary Baumann has been donating AND helping move boxes for many years.

Chris White from Albertsons is the oil that makes this machine work. He has all of their stores save the banana boxes that we put the meals in, saving us the cost of a box. (Who knew that boxes would be expensive?)

Come on down.

If you've never seen the event, I highly encourage you to swing by the lower parking lot at The Metra on Friday morning between 10:00 a.m. and noon. It's quite a sight to see a whole bunch of groceries get moved. Also to see how many volunteers that show up from area schools to help us.

And maybe best of all this year, it won't be cold!