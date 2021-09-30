Early Release of the List of My Favorite Christmas Songs

Let's get away from all the serious topics today and talk about something near and dear to my heart (and my ears). Christmas music.

I ran across an article talking about the new Christmas album that the Pistol Annies are putting out. The Pistol Annies are Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert.

The album is called "Hell Of A Holiday" and it sounds like a good listen. They are doing their take on Merle's "If We Make It Through December" (which is one of my all-time favorites) and their version of "Old Lang Syne".

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of disc jockeys everywhere, we sure could use some more upbeat Christmas Songs to choose from when we're working those long shifts around Christmas when our station goes 100% Christmas music for a few days.

In case you were wondering, no, I will not play "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer". Same with "Rusty Chevrolet". I've heard them enough. Same with "Da Turdy Point Buck". This isn't a Christmas tune, but as long as I was listing songs that I didn't like, I figured that I'd mention it.

The trend for country music artists these days is to do something different than just another take on another traditional Christmas song. For example, Country did a really interesting take on "Little Drummer Boy" that I really liked.

I have a couple of Christmas playlists on my Amazon Prime account. One is all instrumentals. (leaning heavily on songs from Manheim Steamroller and Trans Siberian Orchestra) that's the "Presents Opening" mix. I play it on Christmas morning while my family opens presents.

Then, of course, I've got my "Regular" Christmas mix. Some of my favorites on there include "The Angels Cried" By Allison Krause and Alan Jackson. Alabama's "Christmas In Dixie". Elton Johns "Step Into Christmas", and Merle's "If We Make It Through December".

But my hands-down favorite is "Christmas For Cowboys" by John Denver.

How to Avoid Hitting a Deer While Driving in Montana