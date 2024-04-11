Remember Wall Phones & No Apps?

Thanks for all the article ideas this morning. It's given me some ideas to keep writing these.

Today, I'm talking telephones. A lot of people don't know that we don't put people on the air live, so if you're going to call us, you have to call when music or commercials are playing. If you listen on the app, there's about a 3-minute delay. So that makes it harder to gauge when you can get through to us. Frankly, I get far more messages than phone calls. That's the world we live in now.

Recently, I was explaining to my 16-year-old about having one phone in the house when I was growing up and it was mounted on the wall in the kitchen.

When I got out on my own, I had a phone in my bedroom and I thought that was pretty fancy.

Back in those days, you had to pay extra to call somebody long distance. It was cheaper to do that on Sunday nights.

If you wanted to ask a girl out, you had to call her house phone. And that meant that her dad might answer. In my experience, a lot of dads didn't like me calling their daughters.

That was long ago. Now phones can do just about everything.

I haven't made the move to where I pay for things with my phone yet. I'm too old school (or just too old) and I don't want my credit card stuff on my phone.

My daughter laughed at me when she needed some cash and was wondering if I could "Venmo" it to her. Uh, no.