Expensive to Open A Franchise In Billings? Yes!
Billings has gotten a few more national franchises here in the last few years. Jersey Mikes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Sonic to name a few. When I'm watching television, a commercial will come on for TGI Fridays, or Macy's, or some other national chain, somebody will always ask "Why don't we have one of those in Billings?"
I have two answers. We don't have the population to support it. We don't have the money to support it.
I did a little franchise research this morning to learn more.
Steak and Shake only wants a $10,000 franchise fee and half of your profits. And if you could be open twenty-four hours, that would be great.
TGI Fridays would like you to open at least three restaurants in your area to the tune of $50,000 each.
These figures don't include franchise fees. That is the cost of your building and equipment.
If you want to open a Grease Monkey oil change place, you'll need $75,000.
If you want to open a Unity Rd, a cannabis dispensary franchise, you'll need proof that you have at least $ 750,000 cash. Far out, man.
I don't know if their food is any good, but I like the name of the joint called "Tickle My Ribs".
Another one with a good name is the Effin' Egg. One of their menu items is the Effin Grilled Cheese. It's served on brioche bread with a mix of their own "effin" cheese.
Which national franchise would you like to see here in Billings?
I know several people that are extremely excited that we are getting a Chik Filet.". Hey, I'll try one of those chicken sandwiches of theirs that I've heard so much about. I'm just going to wait until the line is short.