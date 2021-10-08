Expensive to Open A Franchise In Billings? Yes!

Billings has gotten a few more national franchises here in the last few years. Jersey Mikes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Sonic to name a few. When I'm watching television, a commercial will come on for TGI Fridays, or Macy's, or some other national chain, somebody will always ask "Why don't we have one of those in Billings?"

I have two answers. We don't have the population to support it. We don't have the money to support it.

I did a little franchise research this morning to learn more.

Steak and Shake only wants a $10,000 franchise fee and half of your profits. And if you could be open twenty-four hours, that would be great.

TGI Fridays would like you to open at least three restaurants in your area to the tune of $50,000 each.

These figures don't include franchise fees. That is the cost of your building and equipment.

If you want to open a Grease Monkey oil change place, you'll need $75,000.

If you want to open a Unity Rd, a cannabis dispensary franchise, you'll need proof that you have at least $ 750,000 cash. Far out, man.

I don't know if their food is any good, but I like the name of the joint called "Tickle My Ribs".

Another one with a good name is the Effin' Egg. One of their menu items is the Effin Grilled Cheese. It's served on brioche bread with a mix of their own "effin" cheese.

Get our free mobile app

Which national franchise would you like to see here in Billings?

I know several people that are extremely excited that we are getting a Chik Filet.". Hey, I'll try one of those chicken sandwiches of theirs that I've heard so much about. I'm just going to wait until the line is short.

KEEP READING: 13 Businesses That Should Open a Location in Billings It's not news anymore that Billings is a great place to start a business. Just look at the new businesses that have popped up in the last two years, and businesses are continuing to start or expand here. Even though just about any business would be great to have in our community, there are a few that we think Billings could use.