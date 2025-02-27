Fans Say These Are the Best Reuben Sandwiches in Billings

With St Patrick's day right around the corner, corned beef is top of mind this time of year for many of us. But if the only time you eat corned beef is with potatoes and cabbage, you're missing out on one of life's simple pleasures... the Reuben sandwich.

There is some debate about who invented this classic sandwich, with it's tasty mound of thinly sliced corned beef, melty Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and Russian or Thousand Island dressing, all stacked between marlbed rye bread. The folks at Tasting Table.com laid out two of the most popular theories.

One theory is that a hotelier in Omaha, Nebraska, created the sandwich in 1920, serving it to a poker player at the hotel named Reuben Kulakofsky. The other hotly-debated theory is that the Reuben was the brainchild of a NY deli owner in 1914 named Arnold Reuben, who made the sandwich for a big-screen starlet.

Regardless of who made it first, a good Reuben is tough to beat. Someone recently asked, "Who has the best Reuben sandwich in Billings?" on a local customer service Facebook page. One restaurant got the most nods, hands down.

Lisa's Sandwich Den - 2908 1st Ave N.

I'm a huge fan of sandwiches, and Lisa's is one of my favorites in Billings. Her Reuben is award-winning. Lisa shared this anecdote about a customer who tried the Reuben at the homey downtown spot,

I travel the world for a living. Everywhere I go, [a Reuben] is what I get. You are in the top four in the world.

That's a serious compliment.

Other spots for a great Reuben sandwich in Billings.

A Reuben is not exactly culinary rocket science. Many restaurants in the Magic City offer them on their menus. Fans recognized some of their other favorite options in Billings, including Diamond X, Red Rooster Cafe, CJ's, Fiddlers Green, the High Horse, and Sid's in Laurel, among others.

