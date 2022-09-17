Farmer Finishers: Mike Lindell, Gas Tax, and Flakes Trip Party

For Farmer Finishers today, I'm thinking back to this week, we had another action-packed lineup of stores.

To catch up, check out the podcasts from the early morning hours. There was some really good stuff that will challenge your brain.

We had an eye-opening story on the FBI continuing to go after political foes of the Democrat party. We have never seen anything like this in our country before, using our justice department and law enforcement agencies to go after their opponents in politics. CRAZY.

Mike Lindell having his phone taken while he's at a Hardee's drive-up window, who would have ever imagined it?

Former President Trump Holds Rally In North Carolina Getty Images loading...

If you missed this morning, I had an idea for all the surplus money that has become available to the state. Eliminate all of the state fuel taxes on gas and diesel. Everyone will benefit then, it will help reduce costs for all businesses. And don't forget they are going to lose it anyway when electric cars take over so why not start weaning them off that process now? Whatever they choose, it has to go back to the people who pay taxes.

The first Flakes trip qualifying party was a hit. People showed up in droves to win that trip with us in January. It's one you'll never forget and we'll be out again next Thursday at Cell 8 so try to get qualified.

Photo: Mark Wilson Photo: Mark Wilson loading...

The queen will finally be laid to rest on Monday. The poor woman has been paraded around for two weeks now, it's time to let her lie in peace. Peace and quiet are what I want this weekend, hope you enjoy yours.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.