Farmer Finishers: Weather, Dump, Deadlines

This week in Farmer Finishers.

If you didn't have the chance to get things winterized it's probably too late. Things like your hoses, pumps, and RVs yup if they are outside, you might have problems. I just thought of one that I forgot and that was my pressure washer. I hope it's not too late.

Get our free mobile app

Future dump.

It's not too late to comment on the big recycling dump they want to put on the Shepherd/Acton Road site. Go to deq.mt.gov/public/publiccomment and tell them "hell no." We already have a dump, they can go to and we don't need to ruin another piece of ground.

Weather conditions.

Today, there were hardly any accidents as it only took two days to condition drivers. Not bad, but we will all forget by the time the next one hits. By the way, it is the end of the line for all the gardens and flowers that were looking great.

Up and coming.

We are approaching a couple of deadlines. Coming up November 11th is the Flakes trip party at the Roadside Events Center in Huntley, so get after it. Next week is a big week, you should be getting your new property tax statements, so don't vote for any new increases until you see how much it will add to your monthly bills. If you checked early, most people are seeing increases between 20 and 40 percent. That's without the 143 million dollar rec bond. Folks, property taxes and state income taxes BOTH have to go. If South Dakota can do it with 800,000 thousand people then we should be able to as well. Plus we get far more recreational dollars than they even dreamed of. Its time...

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya here Monday at 5.