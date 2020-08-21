Fast Week of Fundraising at KCTR

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It has been another fast paced week here at the CAT.

The money for police body-cams has really started to roll in and it will be a big day for us on Monday. The Chief will be here and we hope to give them a major boost for the $131,000 cost of the cams.

That, along with all the backlash from the county health dept. directive on no fans allowed at football games has made for a quick week. Or it could be we're all getting older and time just flies by.

Like my uncle once said, "it is like a roll of toilet paper. The longer it's on, the quicker it goes."

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.