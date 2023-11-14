Get Help Now, Give Help In The Future

Cash is king.

We had a news article come across this morning talking about the amount of people who are now paying cash for homes. Over 30% of the homes purchased in September were paid for with cash. It's 40% for the higher-end homes. That was shocking to me, except when you consider the interest rates now with the average 30-year loan at about 7.5%.

Credit: Alexander Grey on Unsplash Credit: Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

The article also went on to say that the average bank loan requires about 16% as a down payment, and folks, that has to be from cash on hand. You have to have cash to get in.

Get our free mobile app

Cash has always been king even when you buy a car. Start peeling off hundreds and you'll get a much better deal. It takes time to save cash and you have to be disciplined. Those who are will eventually see good things come from it.

A prime example.

We see it all the time during Flakesgiving. We hear the stories of people who were trying to get their bearings and feet under them and needed help. They were in lines 30 years ago and many of these people are the same ones giving us 500 dollars now.

Credit: TSM Credit: TSM loading...

It all takes time and patience and good things will come to those who wait. We've all been there and that's what this event is for. A little jump-start to take some of the pressure off during the holidays. Keep those donations coming this week and we can make a difference in some lives. Then someday they will return the favor....There's got to be a country song there somewhere...

Credit: TSM Credit: TSM loading...

See ya tomorrow at 5.