Thankful For Both Traditions And New Ways Of Living

When I was younger, I didn't really understand why my folks were so adamant about making sure that I came back to Great Falls for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Back when I was in my twenties, I just knew that there would be a complete turkey feast at my mom's house, then one at my dad's house, and one additional at my grandmother's house. I was a starving student/disc/jockey/bus driver/pizza maker who was sick of eating mostly pizza. So, I always made it home.

Things have changed.

Now that I'm older and we've lost so many family members, I understand it a lot better. Grandma's gone. Mom doesn't cook because it's just too much work at 81 and my stepmom hasn't cooked a big meal since Dad died.

I would cook, but most of the family won't travel that far just for a meal.

But my Thanksgiving isn't sad...it's just different. I'll still be surrounded by a few family members and some friends. It won't be turkey with all the fixins, but it will still feel like a holiday.

I also miss the family game time. Back before everybody that wasn't doing dishes stuck their noses in their phones, we'd play games—the whole family. At Dad's house, it was Continental Rummy. Mom likes Scrabble and Monopoly. And Grandma favored Crazy Canasta.

What I'm thankful for.

After our big Flakesgiving, I'm feeling especially thankful for the family members that I still have. And for the incredible circle of people in my life who have chosen to be my friend.

