First Events of 2020 to Put On Your Calendar

Now that the calendar rolled over to 2020, it's time to start filling it up with concerts, unique experiences, and family fun. Even with the cold temperatures in the forecast, it won't stop January from being hot with activities.

Here are a few dates to lock in on your social calendar this month:

Aaron Watson (Saturday, January 11)

Aaron will be the featured performer at The Pub Station as part of their Hot Texas Country Winter Weekend. Doors open at 7pm, show begins at 8pm. For tickets to Aaron Watson, or 2-Day passes for the weekend, CLICK HERE.

Cub Scout Polar Day (Saturday, January 11)

A variety of activities and family fun, including an obstacle course and nature walks, will take place at Riverfront Park on Saturday. Make sure to dress warm! Registration is at 8:30am, activities go from 9-11am followed by a lunch. Cost is $5 per Cub Scout and $2 per Family Member or friend for lunch. For more info, CLICK HERE.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic (Thursday, January 16)

Elmo, Big Bird, and all your favorites will perform in Billings on Thursday at MetraPark. There are two shows for Make Your Magic at 10:30am and 2:30pm. Ticket prices start at $17.50 and are available if you CLICK HERE.



Breakfast With The Animals (Saturday, January 11)

Bring the family to ZooMontana for a light breakfast followed by an up-close and personal encounter with one of the Zoo's ambassador animals. Event begins at 9am, and advanced registration is required. To get details, CLICK HERE.

Preschool Fair (Saturday, January 11)

MOMS Club of Billings is hosting a free Preschool Fair at Billings Public Library (510 N. Broadway) from 10am to 12noon. At least eleven preschools in attendance, ready to answer questions and give more details about their programs. CLICK HERE to find out more.



Building and Remodeling Expo (January 18-19)

Home Builders Association of Billings will host an expo at MetraPark with providers of products and services related to home building, home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, decorating, and design. This event will run Saturday (1/18) from 10am-5pm, Sunday (1/19) 10am-3pm. Admission is $3 for Adults. Children are free. To find out more, CLICK HERE.

Pink Boots and a Machete (Saturday, January 18)

Emmy Award-nominated National Geographic Channel wildlife correspondent Mireya Mayor "shares stories, images, and film clips of her adventures in this behind-the-scenes look at the hardships and danger of life in the field, along with the moments of discovery that make it all worthwhile." Event is at 7:30pm at Petro Theatre on Saturday, January 18. CLICK HERE to find out more.