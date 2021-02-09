Not Mexican Food but The Food in Mexico

Here's a picture of what I got when I ordered a Caesar salad at the resort. It was a wedge with quite a bit going on, and it was really delicious.

Food selection and quality has come a long, long way from where it was when we first began taking these trips in 1996. I'm finally at the age where I'm willing to take a chance or two on foods that I wouldn't have even ten years ago.

Although I had to look up the difference between sushi and sashimi, at least I know now. The resort's breakfast buffet featured sashimi, which is essentially naked meat without the rice like sushi has. I tried swordfish sashimi for the first time and I liked it.

The sushi I had delivered to my room a couple of times, along with shrimp tacos, mahi mahi, and nachos. I only ordered nachos because they sounded the most Mexican to me.

Secrets Akumal also has an authentic wood-fired pizza oven right next to one of the pool bars. You could order yours with onions, green peppers, pepperoni, and shrimp. I didn't eat at Bordeaux, which was the French restaurant, but everybody that I talked to that ate there just raved about how good the food was.

My favorite restaurant every year is the one that features hibachi where they cook right in front of you. That is also usually the best chance of getting the quality of beef that we Montana folks are used to.

Then, when your week in paradise is over and you are waiting for a ride to the airport, you might want to eat one last, huge meal. The food at the Cancun airport is quite expensive, as are the alcoholic drinks. Margaritas at Jimmy Buffet's "Air Margaritaville" run about twenty-five bucks apiece. Even at Johnny Rocket's, also in the airport, I had a cheeseburger, fries and Diet Pepsi to the tune of sixteen bucks.