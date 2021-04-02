Heads Up Travelers Out of Billings

Here we are, April 2 already, and now that vaccines are increasing and lockdowns are easing people are getting the itch. Travel, vacations, and camping are all on people's agenda. Even the CDC said today that fully vaccinated people can travel without tests or quarantine. We too are working on putting together another Flakes Trip, and I don't know if we'll be able to get the job done.

The airlines are putting in new limits for groups and will be raising prices as quickly as possible to make up for the lost time. I think their expectations are big for the coming travel year. We're seeing that also with the resorts at popular destinations around the Caribbean; prices are rising. The hope is that there will be so much interest in travel that a big price increase can help them recover quickly. For us, it's a matter of logistics combined with price and quality. This year may be tough to find all three. Keep that in mind even if you travel somewhere on your own you might encounter the same experience.

If you have any suggestions, we would love to hear about them but it's going to take some real work to pull this off. The good news is things are slowly getting back to normal, and that should make for a better Easter holiday than last year. I didn't see from AAA how many people will be traveling over 50 miles from home, but the numbers will be up, so stay safe, enjoy your family time, and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.

