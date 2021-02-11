Will There Be a Flakes Trip Next Year?

As I was scrolling through all of my pictures on my phone I couldn't help but notice that I took a lot of selfies in Mexico this year. So, if I am going to use a selfie, I'm using one that's got a palm tree in it.

I've been very fortunate to go on so many great trips to so many great places. I'm certain that I wouldn't have taken all of these trips if it had not been for our Flakes trips promotion.

We've given away twenty-six trips for two through the years. I really do wish that all of our listeners could go with us at least once.

I hate to remind you, but we are closer to the end of these trips than we are to the beginning. And as I sit here hunting and pecking on the keyboard, we don't even know if we will get to go somewhere again next year or not.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After seeing what it was like in the airports, I can tell you that now is the time to fly. If you can stand wearing a mask for the duration of the flight, it's not terribly crowded in the friendly skies.

When we got to customs in Cancun, we didn't have any lines to wait in. And it was the same when we got back to Denver. So, if you're thinking about taking a trip, now is really the time to do it.

Even Secrets Akumal was only at about 40% capacity while we were there. And with 120 Montana people with us, we were about half the population of the resort.

Hopefully, we are back to normal soon but nobody knows if or when that will happen.