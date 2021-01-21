Mark’s Inviting You To Rub It In

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Today's photo was taken at what we have dubbed, "The Quiet Pool" at Secrets Akumal. I took this last year while trying to decide if I was going to finish my book, have another Cerveza, or go to lunch and have however many varieties of shrimp that they had prepared that day. To quote Forrest Gump's buddy, Blue, " There's shrimp kabobs, shrimp creole..." You get the idea.

As I was staring out the window this morning thinking about all of the places that we've been on Flakes trips, I thought that there surely must be awesome spots that I haven't been to yet.

This year's trip is number twenty-six for us. We've been very fortunate to see some awesome scenery. But, between our cruises and the resorts we've stayed at, our travel has been either to a Mexico destination, cruises in all parts of the Caribbean or two years ago when we went to Jamaica.

So, I'd like you to take your turn and "rub it in."

I've heard from a lot of people who have been to Hawaii, but I'm looking for more exotic destinations. Places like the ones I've seen pictures of where the ocean water is clear and the huts are over the water. Or maybe it's a vacation destination in the United States. There are plenty of states that I haven't visited yet, but plan to when we retire from the radio.

The original plan was to throw some clothes in the Corvette and just drive with no plan. But now too many hours in the seat of that car hurts my back. So, I will see America in my pickup. It has more room and a spare tire.