Final Thoughts About Flakes Trip 2021: Friday Fragments

This wraps up my post-Flakes Trip week. Hopefully, I've given you some insight about our fabulous week in me-HE-co!

But to be fair, I want to tell you that not everything about the trip was great. Starting with masks. I'm anti-mask anyway. And you do have to wear one for the entire flight. And we had a couple of "mask nazis." These enforcers of the mandate wanted you to remove your mask to take a bite of food or sip a drink. Then replace the mask while chewing or swallowing. Repeat. And they were relentless. Other than that, honestly, it was pretty low key. So if masks don't bother you, you'll be fine.

I like how you can get just about anything with the iPad in your suite. There's no trying to communicate with somebody whose English is suspect at best. Although, I thought the cost of hair care there was a little bit spendy.

I feel fortunate to have met a bunch of new friends who went with us for the first time and a good time was had by all.

I ended up not packing until the morning we left Billings. And some items were forgotten. But since I'm a guy, it was no big deal

I would like to give a great big shout out and thank you to my neighbor, Cotti Bushfield. She not only gave me a ride to the airport, but she also brought my cell phone up to the airport once I finally realized I had left it home.

Rock star neighbor. Rock star week.