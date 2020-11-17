Flakesgiving Challenges

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Challenge. That's the right word for Flakesgiving this year.

The first challenge was to find out if we could even hold the event at all. About Tuesday of last week, we found out that we could go ahead and assemble and hand out our 1500 complete meals. But, we need to mask up, socially distance, and use hand sanitizer, which is not too much to ask.

The next challenge was to figure out how to get meals into the hands of those who are coming to pick up a meal because many are "at risk." So this year's event will be a drive-through. If you're coming to pick up a meal, stay in your car and a meal will be placed in to your vehicle when you get to the front of the line.

A lot of groups have been challenged by some of our donors. If you are a refinery worker, consider yourself challenged. Same if you are an organized shooting group. All the 4H clubs have been challenged. And if you are an old girlfriend of mine, you've been challenged to the tune of $250.00. Very funny, Mary Anne.

We will be delivering meals as we always do. But those are meant for the folks who can't make it to Metra or shouldn't be coming because they are "at risk."

If you are coming to assemble meals, that's Friday at 10 a.m. and deliveries will start going out Saturday mornings. Also at 10 a.m.

If you are coming to get a meal for your family, our Flakesgiving giveaway starts at noon Saturday.

We are asking that you don't bring small children with you on Saturday unless they are helping you deliver meals. With it being a drive-through event this year, we don't want to take a chance of a child being hurt accidentally with all of the commotion and all of the cars that will be there.

So, if you're coming to help either day please wear your mask, socially distance, and wash your hands often.

It's going to look different this year. But the important part still gets done. We're feeding folks in need. And there's a lot of need in 2020.