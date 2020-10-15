Don’t Panic Yet about Flakesgiving or the Flakes Trip Party

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You may have heard that the Metra told us that we would not be able to have Flakesgiving there because of the current county health protocol. Don't panic yet. We are going to host the event someway somehow. This event feeds so many people, we can't cancel, and other organizations rely on us for their food for the holidays. We'll make it work one way or the other. The only problem might be putting the meals together if we have crowd-size restrictions, but that could change also on Nov. 9. The other issue is the Flakes Trip party. That was scheduled for Nov 7. Now, with new restrictions, we might have to do something different there, too. Don't panic we'll make sure something happens with that, too. What the hell, everything is screwy. We'll get through this, I promise.