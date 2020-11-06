Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Next week is going to be a big week for us. We should get some new guidelines on the COVID-19 restrictions so we can plan the Flakes trip party. We also have some Flakesgving plans that we want to announce that will be important to know if you help or if you need the meal, so stay tuned for that. Winter returns on Saturday night so keep that in mind if you are traveling Sunday. Keep the faith, stay strong and we'll see ya Monday at 5.