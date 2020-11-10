A Flakesgiving Update: Submitting a Plan for Approval

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well, here's the latest: The official review says that Riverstone Health does not approve event plans. What they do is make recommendations on the event itself for health and safety. After reading the report and suggestions for our event, we are submitting our plan to Metra for approval. If we get use of the facility, we will go forward with safety protocols in place and new procedures for meal pick-up. This will allow social distancing and personal safety. It will take some work but we can handle it.

If by chance Metra is not available, then we will move to a different location and use the same protocols suggested to make it as safe as possible. These are trying times but we are determined to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving and charitable organizations are helped. We know we can rely on you folks to make it happen so stay tuned this week for the updates. See ya tomorrow at 5.