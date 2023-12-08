Friday Fragments: Guns, Concerts, People Magazine

Tickets for 45 guns in 45 days are on sale now. You can get them online at billingsalbaseball.org. We will start drawing winners on February 5th. If you're new to our state, you should know that guns make great Christmas gifts.

It sounds like I'm going to know a lot of people at the Sheryl Crow/Pink concert in Missoula in August.

A couple of famous CSs from gameday that didn't make it on the air were Colonel Sanders and Carl Spackler. He was Bill Murray's character in Caddy Shack. Most golfers have quoted him. "Licensed to kill gophers by the government of the United Nations".

Taylor Swift was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year. I'd like to ask Travis Kelce how it is to date a billionaire.

I've been to Griz football games but never a Bobcats game.

High five to the Roaddogs for another amazing toy run.

I heard that a large oil company was going to start making gasoline from insect urine. I that it's BP. Pa dum pum.

Teriyaki Madness is donating 20% of its proceeds on Monday to Pack The Place In Pink.

The Polar Plunge raising money for Special Olympics is on Friday at REI. This event raises $350,000.00 annually in Montana.

On Saturday there will be a fundraiser for Darrel Garret at the Moose Club from 5-11. Tons of auction items and a little live music too. 131 Calhoun Lane.

The Muppet Christmas Carol movie will be shown at the Babcock on December 23rd. Admission is free.

Have a great weekend. We're back at 5 on Monday.....for a couple of days.