Bedroom Wars: Minimalist Paul vs. Comfort-Loving Mark

Paul and I got into a mild disagreement this morning over what should or shouldn't be in your bedroom. Paul's idea is very minimalist: no frills, no work desk, no television, no coffee pot, no mini fridge, no fun whatsoever.

I'm of the opposite opinion. I've had a TV in my bedroom for 30 years. Back when I used to have trouble falling asleep, I'd watch TV until I zonked out.

When it comes to square footage, bigger is better, in my opinion. The California King-sized bed is centered against the back wall. Trying to stay somewhat reasonable, I wouldn't say that you need his and hers bathrooms. But if you're sharing a bathroom, you HAVE to have two sinks and plenty of counter space for the large collection of cosmetics, creams, and assorted goodies that she'll have.

I don't work from home, so the issue of a desk in my bedroom isn't part of the discussion.

I wouldn't necessarily want the thermostat located in there, but having a controller that can adjust the household temperature would be kind of nice.

Since it's my house and my design, I'm putting my coffee maker in the master bedroom. If you drink coffee in bed like I do, then you've got the pot right there for refills. Since I'd also have a mini fridge, I could put some creamer in there along with some bottled water.

We'd have speakers not just in the bedroom, but in EVERY room in the house. I've got to be able to hear Sheryl Crow no matter what room I'm in.