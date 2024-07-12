Friday Fragments: Lost Musicians, Events, Accidents

This week, we lost a couple of big names in music.

Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys passed away at age 76. That unmistakable voice of his really helped define that group's sound.

Also, Dave Loggins, known for his huge 1973 hit "Please Come to Boston." His success as a songwriter was immense, with hits like Alabama's "Roll On," Kenny Rogers' "Morning Desire," and many more.

Paul and I got an in-studio visit from Major Dan Miller. He worked with us up here years ago when we had an oldies station, so he'll stop in every so often for a visit. He's one of the best people that I've ever met in this line of work.

Congratulations to another great guy, Rick Thomas. He is retiring from teaching after 42 years. He's another person who remembers when we gave him a wake-up call 35 years ago.

The Horse Gulch Fire near Canyon Ferry has exploded. The entire state of Montana could use some rain.

It was also a bad week for motorcycle accidents in our area.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will be hosting its annual Tip-A-Cop night at both Mackenzie River locations next Tuesday. This helps support Special Olympics Montana.

If you're driving between Billings and Bozeman and wonder why so many people are on the river, it's Yellowstone Boat Float time. Floating and shenanigans continue through Sunday.

This weekend at MetraPark, you could win a gun or a year's supply of beer. I love where we live.

And after what I heard this week, I guess I'm asking that nobody shoots each other, runs anybody over, and most of all, doesn't set anything on fire.