Friday Fragments

We finished up our "Stop Bys" last night at Octoberfest. I learned that if you are waiting for a table there, you can get a half priced beer to sip on while you wait. They even have a menu with descriptions of all 16 German beers that they stock.

Next up is to find out who's going to Jamaica with us Saturday night at the Stadium Club in the heights. Registration at 7, give away starts promptly at 8. Please tip your bartenders and servers well as they will be hustling for you in a very crowded venue.

All next week is Flakesgiving. We arrive at 5 a.m. So you can call in your donation early. We are doing 1500 complete meals again this year and delivering many of those. If you want help Friday or Saturday, just show up at 10 a.m. and we will put you to work.

And if you didn't hear them earlier this week on our show you missed the "Commence to Butte", a "Bob Dylan" forecast, and Pee Wee Hermans 2 favorite baseball teams.