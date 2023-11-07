Gangs, Shootings, Regulations, Is It Still A Free Country?

It's still a free country...or is it?

With the recent gang activity and shootings in Billings, the pressure is being put on the citizens to do more so it's not as easy for the criminals to be criminals. You do whatever you want, but I'm not going to live my life like that.

If I want to carry a gun in my car, I will. If I want to have a rifle in my gun rack, I will. I'm not going to hide all of my groceries and Christmas packages in the car so it's not inviting to criminals. I'm not going to put my flower pots in every night and remove my mailbox so it's not inviting to criminals.

If I want to park my pickup in my driveway, I will...even if it might be stolen. I'm still going to walk on the Rims if I want even though I might be assaulted or robbed. Grocery stores will still put their merchandise out, even though they are catering to criminals.

Not going to happen.

I am not going to give up all my freedoms so a criminal will not commit a crime. You can, I won't.

Here's a solution.

When we catch them, put them away and protect the community. Did you listen this morning when we talked to the retired D.E.A. agent about the DNA of a typical gang member? They are evil, they are the problem, and the criminals are the problem, not the citizens of Billings. So, don't tell me to give up things and change my way of life because of our elected officials' failures to incarcerate.

