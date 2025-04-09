Get Your Paws on Gertie. She’s Ready for Adoption in Billings

Another Wet Nose Wednesday is upon us, and if you're looking for a new best friend, you've got to check out this week's featured pet: Gertie the Gardener. She has a fun name, and this is a fun dog. Gertie is a two-year-old Pointer mix, and she's ready to find her forever home.

Gertie the Gardener arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray. We can't believe her former owner(s) didn't attempt to find this sweet pup. Perhaps they did, but why wouldn't they check YVAS? It would be my first stop if any of our beloved pets escaped the fence.

Gertie is a joyful, friendly dog. She does great with other dogs and would make an excellent family pet, said Lindsay Dillon, Volunteer Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. She's very playful, preferring activities over treats. A medium/large dog, Gertie weighs about 50 pounds, and her unique Pointer markings really stand out.

Reminder to chip your pets.

It baffles my mind that some pet owners neglect to microchip their pets. YVAS performs this service for just $10. No appointment is necessary; walk-ins are welcome. If you move or change your phone number, they can easily update your chip information.

About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is the largest animal shelter in Montana. The non-profit, founded in 2009, intakes over 5,000 animals every year! In addition to rehoming pets, YVAS provides affordable spay and neuter clinics, vaccinations, microchipping, end-of-life services, and so much more.

To browse all of the pets currently available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, click HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

