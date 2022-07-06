Who would have thought, especially when you were a kid, that finding a fossil could turn into millions? It's going to happen on July 28th for some dude near Havre. Back in 2018, someone discovered a T-Rex relative that scientists say is 76 million years old. They call it a Gorgosaurus.
By the way that would be a great pick-up line:
How you doin'? If you were a dinosaur you'd be a "gorgeous-saurus"!
Anyway, this dinosaur pre-dated the big T-Rex by 10 million years. It's approximately 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. This thing is going up for auction on July 28th at Sotheby's in New York. It's hard to tell how much it will bring but some experts think anywhere between the five to eight million dollar range. Can you believe it?
The difference this time is anyone will be able to bid on this thing, not just museums. I would imagine some foreign buyers will probably be in the mix because of some aphrodisiac quality it's supposed to have.
I couldn't have it, my dog would tear that thing apart. No doubt it will put Havre on the map for every dinosaur hunter trying to get rich quickly. Kind of like finding buried treasure only in a hell of a lot colder climate.
Speaking of old things, thanks for all the birthday wishes, sometimes I feel as old as a dinosaur.
See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.
