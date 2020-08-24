Gun-A-Day Raffle From Billings Firefighters Kicks Off Sept. 1

It's that time of year again to buy a ticket from the firefighters and win a gun. Tickets are $25 apiece and we will start drawing on September 1, 2020. The grand prize again this year is the Sharps 1874 Montana Roughrider 45/70. The rifle is hand made in Big Timber. If you can't knock it down with a 45/70 you should stop hunting. Mark and I will start drawing winners on Tuesday next week so get your tickets. Could be the best 25 bucks you ever spend and the money helps folks right here at home. See ya tomorrow at 5.

A Few Things About the Raffle:

Here's how to purchase a ticket

You don't need to be present to win. Winners will be notified by mail and phone

Prizes must be claimed by October 31, 2020

A maximum of 3,000 tickets will be sold

Winners MUST pass a background check prior to receiving a firearm.

Purchasers name on the ticket must be the same individual receiving the firearm. Proper identification is required to claim prizes.

The purchaser of the ticket must be 18 years old at the time of the purchase, or 21 to claim a handgun. If the purchaser is older than 18 and younger than 21, they must accept a Sheels store credit if they win a handgun.

More Details:

The Gun-a-Day Raffle benefits the Benevolent Fund, a nonprofit organization comprised of Billings Fire Fighters, I.A.F.F Local 521 "[giving] back to their community" by volunteering their time. According to the organization, they've donated over $400,000 to members of the community in need such as:

fire displaced victims

medical needs

Billings Food Bank

Women's Family Shelter

Toys for Tots

Winter Coats for Children

Christmas gifts at the Pediatric Wings, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic

Community Sports

Annual Scholarships

For more information about the Benevolent Fund and Gun-A-Day Raffle CLICK HERE.