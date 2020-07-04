Hopefully everyone is enjoying the 4th of July with family and friends. After you're done barbecuing load the family in the car and join Harvest Church tonight for a fireworks show that will lift your heads and your spirits. It's their celebrate freedom fireworks display at Metra Park's upper parking lot. For about 19 years Harvest Church has been putting on a 4th of July celebration at Castle Rock Park, but this years celebration, as one would expect because of COVID-19 will be much different. This year there will not be any activities, food or live music, just the fireworks display. The display is expected to last about 35 minutes and will be accompanied by music over loudspeakers. No parking will be allowed in the upper parking lot, but people can park in the lower parking lot and nearby business parking lots after they close, parking is first come, first served. The fireworks display is free, more information can be found at cfbillings.com.

As if the fireworks display wasn't enough, Metra Park his offering a special price on Toby Keith tickets too. Toby Keith's Country Comes To Town Tour rolls into Billings Thursday, September 17th at First interstate Arena with special guests Colt Ford and Chancy Williams. Toby Keith is one of country's biggest stars and has been entertaining audiences for over two decades, with 20 number one songs and 19 studio albums. During this fireworks exclusive you can get your tickets for $29, plus applicable fees, while supplies last. This offer is valid through Monday, July 6th. Order your Toby Keith tickets online and use code: Holiday.