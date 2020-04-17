- Sheltering In Place for over 30 days. I'm over it. I'm ready to have my freedom back.
- I saw how a 3D printer works for the first time this week.
- Let's see, it snowed Thursday, I golfed Friday and it could snow again Saturday. I love where I live.
- I now know that a roll of toilet paper lasts me four weeks. Also, if I have a 4-year supply, is that hoarding? Asking for a friend.
- I would defy the stay-at-home order to get a haircut.
- I was surprised to learn that "tattletales" are snitching on businesses who defy the shutdown order. Mind you're own business.
- I hope you got to hear our "hate mail" that we got Wednesday.
- I might drive to Cody this weekend just so I can talk to a waitress and have a sit-down meal.
- Lastly, I've got a sneaky feeling that there's a revolution on its way. Soon.
