Heeler Mix Puppies are Available for Adoption in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a Heeler Mix puppy who is waiting to be adopted from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Gravitron is 9 weeks old, had all his vaccinations and has been neutered. CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting him, or set up an appointment for a meeting at YVAS.

Gravitron has 2 brothers who are also waiting to be adopted at YVAS. Tilt-A-Whirl and Pharaohs are also 9 week old male Heeler mix pups, and are looking for a forever home.

For more information about adopting any of these 9-week old puppies, or to set up a time when you meet at the shelter, CLICK HERE

UPDATE: Bella, last week's featured Wet Nose, has been adopted.

We're still looking for a forever home for Maisey. She's just a big love sponge, and may be the perfect fit for your family.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says about sweet Maisey:

Maisy is the sweetest girl who would love to chill next to you on the couch. She can a bit picky about sharing with other furry friends, so moving forward, she would likely do best as the only pet in a home. Her previous owners also reported that she is potty-trained. She enjoys going for car rides, playing with toys, and eating treats (in fact, she enjoys treats a bit too much and is a tad chunky!). Maisy is very friendly and affectionate towards people! While we are unsure if she’s ever lived with children before, but we believe she would likely be a good family dog.

CLICK HERE to find out how to adopt Maisey, or to set up a meeting at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Plus, there's an adoption fee discount on her.

Empty the Shelter is also happening through Sunday at YVAS, which offers reduced adoption rates for adult cats. According to the YVAS Facebook page, they will host the event through 22, and BISSELL will sponsor reduced fee adoptions here at YVAS!

All adult cats will be $10 to adopt - if you’ve been pondering on adding a pet to your family, now is the time to adopt and make a difference!

