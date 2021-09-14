Here’s The Latest on the Dog House Parade Fun-Raiser in Billings

It's a go. The Dog House Parade is rolling. We have about 40 of the most beautiful and unique dog houses you've ever seen. The best part of it is everyone will have a chance to own one at our huge gala and auction October 30th at Montana Pavilion.

We invite the entire public to view the dog houses and vote for your favorite that Saturday, October 30. Then join us for the social hour with drinks and horderves at 5, a wonderful dinner spread that I promise will not disappoint you at 6 and then we highlight the evening with the Dog House auction around 7.

The Flakesgiving Fund is handling this Fun-Raiser for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and best of all, it's affordable. Individual tickets are $50, business tables are $350 for 6 or $450 for 8. We are currently taking Reservations for complete tables by calling us at 248-5665.

Good news! You'll be able to buy tickets for the Dog House Parade online very soon, so hang in there.

This will be an event you wont want to miss! Mark and I would love to have all of the Billings business community join us for a great night, plus all Flakes listeners who want a great meal and to participate in something unique to our area. We would love for all of you to come. We will even open the doors for the whole public to take part in the auction after dinner.

Tell your friends! If you love your dog and cat you'll love this event. Future details on ticket purchases made easy and dinner details forthcoming. Message us, email us or call, but don't wait too long because we're planning on a sell out.

Thanks so much you folks are our BEST FRIEND!

