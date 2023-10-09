Hey, Could You Guys Play A Song For Me?

We actually had a request for a song this morning! That got me thinking about how local radio has changed through the years. It used to be easy. You call your favorite local radio station and ask them to play your song and they did. Now, a lot of stations are run by satellite from someplace else, so that's not an option. I try to play most of the requests that we get. In fact, we used to do an entire hour of requests called "The Golden Oldies Hour". Somebody higher up our corporate ladder didn't like you guys picking your own songs, so that went away.

I don't play every request, though. Sometimes we'll get kids who liked some hot new song and would call about the same time each day and ask to hear it. Technology has helped get rid of those. Now it's "Het Siri, play the hot new song".

But we've still got older listeners who get their music from what I choose to play every morning. I just (don't?) think that the scheduled Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs songs need to play as often as they are scheduled. Maybe an older George Strait or Garth Brooks gets played there instead.

I've always played the requests for people who have just lost people. Do you want a song for your mom or dad? O.K. I'll do that.

As far as the ones referred to as "Our wedding song" or "Our song", I play most of those...but too many of you have the same song as "Your song". Too many couples have picked "I Cross My Heart" by George Strait. Elvis's "Can't Help Falling In Love" gets requested a lot. But the all-time champ is Dolly's "I Will Always Love You".