Montana School Trust Lands: What to Know About Recreation

As Montana continues to become more popular for outdoor enthusiasts - tourists and locals alike - much of our public land seems to be getting a little crowded. Popular campgrounds and trailheads can feel like a Walmart parking lot at times.

Multiple agencies balance publicly accessible land, adding to the confusion of how and where we can explore Big Sky Country without getting arrested for tresspassing or fined for illegal camping, unauthorized fires, firearms discharge, etc.

We have millions of acres of National Forests, National Parks, State Parks, Wildlife Management Areas, and Fishing Access Sites, all available for public access. There are various regulations when it comes to hunting, fishing, camping, ATV use, hiking, biking, or horseback riding on all of these public lands.

Read More: Beautiful Montana Plateau Has a Dark Secret

Montana School Trust Land.

​Montana manages approximately 5.2 million surface acres and 6.2 million mineral acres of School Trust Lands. Set aside in Montana's early days, these lands, typically in 640-acre sections, are managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) to generate revenue for Montana schools.

In the fiscal year 2023, these School Trust Lands were valued at $882.6 million. With leasing fees, the land and mineral resources generated $62.2 million in funds for schools in Montana.

Public lands are a valuable asset in Montana. Photo by Austin Ban on Unsplash Public lands are a valuable asset in Montana. Photo by Austin Ban on Unsplash loading...

So, can I just wander onto Montana School Trust Land and do whatever?

The short answer is yes... and no. Many sections of state land are boxed in by private landowners, making access a sticky situation in cases. Also, much of the Montana School Trust Land is leased.

On the western half of the state, it's mainly for timber or mining interests. On the eastern half, much of the School Trust Land is leased to ranchers for cattle grazing.

Go Folfing at Phipps Park Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Good news: That doesn't mean it's off-limits to the public.

You must have a Montana Conservation License to use School Trust land. If you purchase a hunting or fishing license, you're already covered. Otherwise, for non-sportmen, the license is $8 for residents or $10 for out-of-state IDs. It's cheaper for youth and seniors.

A Conservation License also grants use of all 332 Montana Fishing Access Sites. They're great spots to enjoy Montana rivers, lakes, and streams, even if you don't fish.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

What can I do on Montana State School Trust Lands?

A lot. You can camp on State Land (with rules), drive on public roads on State Land (for the most part), ride horses on State Land (usually), shoot guns on State Land (again, with rules), and do any variety of outdoor activities. The Montana DNRC provides this handy PDF about recreating on School Trust Land. I'd recommend reviewing it before you head out.

NOTE: Some lessees of Montana School Trust Land may require notification that you plan to visit. Not permission, per se, but notification. I called my local DNRC office to inquire about hiking in to take a few pictures on 400+ acres of State School Trust Land nearby.

Joe Holzarth, Area Manager for the DNRC Southern District in Billings, returned my call. Friendly and helpful, he answered my questions about accessing this spot, located less than 10 minutes from my house.

All the blue dots are publicly accessible land in Montana. Credit MT DNRC/Arcgis All the blue dots are publicly accessible land in Montana. Credit MT DNRC/Arcgis loading...

Pick a spot and go check out our public lands.

With five million acres of Montana School Trust Land, check the map, see what's publicly accessible near you, check the regs, and go explore!

6 Big Reasons Why 37,000 Montanans Left For Good Each year United Van Lines tracks where people in America are move to and from. Here are the top 6 reasons why Montana residents left, along with the top 6 reasons why people moved here. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern