Hot Take: If My Burger Is Cold, Something Is Wrong

Get it together, McDonald's

Let me start by saying that I'm not ever going to eat at McDonald's ever again...but me and several friends have had issues recently with our food not being hot. Quick cooking tip: if the cheese isn't melted, the burger/McGriddle isn't hot enough. Thanks for paying attention. This happened at locations in both Billings and Missoula. With the number of friends that I have talked to who have had similar experiences, something must be up.

Some theories

My "conspiracy theory" is that they want everybody to use their app when they order. And since I don't, my food isn't coming right off the grill.

Maybe it's just a matter of not having enough employees. I don't really know. I did talk to a guy who owns five McDonald's in Texas. He is redoing his restaurants to be mostly automated due to the fact that he can't find anybody who wants to work in fast food.

A possible solution

I, myself, want to start trying to eat at more food trucks. They are local business people, for starters...and their food is always hot. That's something that I like about Taco John's. They make it as it gets ordered, so it's hot and fresh every time. Speaking of which, some Ole's with cheese sound pretty good about now.

Another lunch factor for me is that most burger joints don't start serving lunch until 10:30 a.m. I'm off work at 10:00 a.m. and ready to eat something. Which is why I eat a lot of pizza burgers from King's Hat. They open at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday-Friday and at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Now if drive-throughs just sold beer with your meals...